HYA Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. 833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,949. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99.

