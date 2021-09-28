HYA Advisors Inc Invests $296,000 in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Hawthorn Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

HWBK traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,865. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

