HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 1,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 543,968 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

