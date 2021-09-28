HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 710 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,280 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

