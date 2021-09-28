HYA Advisors Inc Sells 454 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.21. 86,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

