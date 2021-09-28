iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $77.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAFNF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 price target (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

