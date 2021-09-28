Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($14.43).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

