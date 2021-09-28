iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,206 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,794. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

