IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.200 EPS.

INFO opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

