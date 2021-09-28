Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $414,300.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,407. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

