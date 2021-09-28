Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 22nd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 252.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.