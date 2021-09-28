indie Semiconductor (INDI) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare indie Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -77.40 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.81

indie Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2165 8600 15953 654 2.55

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.83%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

indie Semiconductor rivals beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

