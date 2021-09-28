Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

INFN stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

