Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 1,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 840,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $518.52 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

