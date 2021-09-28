Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

