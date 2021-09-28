Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$480,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,624,000.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

FirstService stock opened at C$234.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.69. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$162.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$249.90.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$228.25.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.