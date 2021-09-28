Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells 156,635 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Henley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41.

ORCL traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. 15,041,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

