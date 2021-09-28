Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,139. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

