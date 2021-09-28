INT Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. INT has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00319573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

