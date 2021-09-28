Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

