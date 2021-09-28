Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.85

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 77291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITR shares. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$180.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

