International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.19. 1,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,863. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

