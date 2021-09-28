International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of International Seaways worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $515.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

