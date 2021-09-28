Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $47,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.