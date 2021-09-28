Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.