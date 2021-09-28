Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 376 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 765.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 54,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,399. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

