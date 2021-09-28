iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Up 2.4%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 80,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 223,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter worth $648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

