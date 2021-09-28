iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

