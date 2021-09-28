IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.88. IRIDEX shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 78,502 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT.

