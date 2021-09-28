iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $103.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

