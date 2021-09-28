iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.