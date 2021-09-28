ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.76.

NYSE IS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $187,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,054,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

