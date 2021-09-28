iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 45,379 shares.The stock last traded at $109.66 and had previously closed at $111.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.