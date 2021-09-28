iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.46. Approximately 387,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 391,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.