iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

