iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,319,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

