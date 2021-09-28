iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,026. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

