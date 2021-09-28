JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Shares Up 16.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) shot up 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

