Jefferies Financial Group Increases Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $34.50

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.64.

STVN stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

