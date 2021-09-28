Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

