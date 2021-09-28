Jennison Associates LLC Buys 107,834 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $61,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

