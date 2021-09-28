Jennison Associates LLC Has $47.40 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,918 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $139.37.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

