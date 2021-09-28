Jennison Associates LLC Has $65.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $65,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

