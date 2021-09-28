Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $77,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

