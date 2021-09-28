Jennison Associates LLC Sells 74,063 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,063 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.06% of Colfax worth $69,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

