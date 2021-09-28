Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a market cap of $426.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

