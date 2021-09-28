JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,201,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,169,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3,386.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 574,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

