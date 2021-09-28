JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €58.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.65 and its 200 day moving average is €51.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.