JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.80% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,628,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.