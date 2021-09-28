JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,333,932 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.27% of Match Group worth $1,861,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

